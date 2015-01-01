|
Ferguson E, Zale E, Ditre J, Wesolowicz D, Stennett B, Robinson M, Boissoneault J. Ann. Behav. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32914834
BACKGROUND: Pain and substance use are frequently comorbid and have been shown to exert bidirectional effects. Self-medication of pain and distress via substance use is common and can be understood via negative reinforcement, ultimately strengthening the pathway between pain to substance use over time. As such, a testable model of the potentially modifiable candidate mechanisms that underlie the pain to substance use pathway is needed.
Alcohol; Substance use; Cannabis; Pain; Nicotine; Opioid use