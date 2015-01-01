Abstract

The paper describes the presentation and management of patients presenting with crack cocaine induced upper airway injury. The study involved a retrospective clinical series of six patients with crack cocaine induced upper airway injury. Demographics, symptoms, physical exam, flexible laryngoscopy findings, treatment and intervention were recorded. All patients with crack cocaine induced thermal injury presented with mouth or throat pain plus at least one other laryngeal symptom, such as globus sensation, dysphagia or throat tightness. On physical exam, the supraglottis was the most common subsite of endolaryngeal injury. The only statistically significant finding was the number of subsites on initial physical exam and flexible laryngoscopy and need for airway intervention (p = 0.001). Airway intervention was required in one patient, while the remaining patients were closely observed until resolution of symptoms. Upper airway injury should be suspected in patients who present with pain and laryngeal symptoms after smoking crack cocaine.

