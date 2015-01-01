Abstract

The aim of the paper is to compare the safety awareness and preparation of children and adolescents for an extraordinary event, with an emphasis on fire protection. The Fire Prevention Programme in Poland is a unique preventive and educational initiative developed by a team of fire and rescue experts in Poznan. These experts have worked with colleagues in the UK for many years and have benefited from their experience with similar programmes that have produced measurable results in improving the safety of local communities. The priority of the pre-school fire prevention programme in Hungary is to contribute to the active learning of the surrounding world of children, to the formation of safe lifestyles. In the Czech Republic, the preventive programme "Education of children in the field of fire protection and protection of the population" is implemented to a good level. There is absolute inadequacy and out-dated study materials in the area in the Slovak Republic. There is no separate subject dealing with emergencies. Fire protection and extraordinary events are only dealt with in "Protection of Man and Nature", whose content only complements other teaching subjects.

Language: en