Abstract

The relationships between sexual trauma, cognitive appraisals, and subtypes of sexual intrusive thoughts have not been adequately examined in the context of obsessive-compulsive concerns. We employed variations of a moderated mediation model to test these relationships, situating sexual trauma as the predictor, sexual intrusive thoughts as the outcome, cognitive appraisals of these thoughts as the mediator, and subtypes of sexual intrusive thoughts as the moderator of the predictor-mediator link. Based on the continuum perspective, 180 individuals (159 females, 21 males) with or without a history of sexual trauma were recruited to complete measures assessing their most distressing sexual intrusion, cognitive appraisals, and severity of sexual intrusive thoughts. The results indicated that individuals with a history of sexual trauma reported more intrusions with sexual harm content, greater distress with sexual intrusions, more dysfunctional appraisals, and more severe sexual intrusions. The trauma-sexual intrusions link was also separately mediated by responsibility and importance/control appraisals (and when combined), with medium-to-large effect sizes, although this model was not moderated by whether intrusions contained sexual harm content or not. These findings shed light on the posttraumatic effects of sexual violence on sexual intrusions, their appraisals, and level of distress and functional impairment associated with sexual intrusive thoughts, with key clinical and research implications.

