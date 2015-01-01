|
Cardoso PC, La Fuente A, Subbotina N, Cargnel EG. Arch. Argent. Pediatr. 2020; 118(5): e480-e485.
We present two patients who developed visual deterioration due to carbon monoxide poisoning. They were treated with hyperbaric oxygen and recovered not only their vision but also they improved neurological signs and symptoms. We believe that implementation of hyperbaric oxygen, even in a late period of time will be effective in reversing neurological sequelae.
Language: es
child; carbon monoxide poisoning; brain injuries; blindness; hyperbaric oxygenation