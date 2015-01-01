|
Abstract
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has placed the world at risk of an increased incidence of psychological distress and mental disorders (e.g., anxiety, fear, post-traumatic stress disorder) (Ransing et al., 2020; Smith et al., 2020; Tandon, 2020). Though prevention and management of these conditions are imperative, delivery of evidence-based in person psychotherapeutic interventions (e.g., CBT) has been hampered due to lockdown, physical distancing, and overburdened health care systems. The provision of these interventions via telecommunication has its limitations, like the digital divide in low-middle income countries, lack of adequate training in telepsychiatry in many countries (Pereira-Sanchez et al., 2020), and lack of access to a telephone connection (Malathesh et al., 2020). Consequently, the burden of mental illness may remain unaddressed for specific populations if unprovided with viable alternatives.
Language: en