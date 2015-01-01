SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Liacos M, Page AT, Etherton-Beer C. Aust. Prescr. 2020; 43(4): 114-120.

(Copyright © 2020, National Prescribing Service (Australia))

10.18773/austprescr.2020.033

32921886 PMCID

Deprescribing is the process of discontinuing drugs that are either potentially harmful or no longer required: It can be achieved in older people and may be associated with improved health outcomes without long-term adverse effects: The risk of drug withdrawal effects can often be mitigated by carefully monitoring and gradually tapering the dose: Deprescribing should ideally be a shared decision-making process between the patient and the prescriber:


aged; polypharmacy; falls; deprescribing; drug withdrawal symptoms

