Citation
Liacos M, Page AT, Etherton-Beer C. Aust. Prescr. 2020; 43(4): 114-120.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, National Prescribing Service (Australia))
DOI
PMID
32921886 PMCID
Abstract
Deprescribing is the process of discontinuing drugs that are either potentially harmful or no longer required: It can be achieved in older people and may be associated with improved health outcomes without long-term adverse effects: The risk of drug withdrawal effects can often be mitigated by carefully monitoring and gradually tapering the dose: Deprescribing should ideally be a shared decision-making process between the patient and the prescriber:
Language: en
Keywords
aged; polypharmacy; falls; deprescribing; drug withdrawal symptoms