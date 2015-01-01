|
Rodriguez G, Drastal K, Hartley SL. Autism 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32921150
Youth with autism spectrum conditions have been shown to be at an increased risk for bullying victimization. The overall aim of this study was to identify factors associated with increased risk for bullying victimization in youth with autism during middle childhood to early adolescence (aged 5-12 years) and to explore the potential time-ordered associations between bullying victimization and mental health problems 12 months later. The average age of the youth with autism was 7.90 years (SD = 2.33), 86% were male, 34.6% had an intellectual disability, and 84% were White, non-Hispanic. Youth with autism who experienced bullying victimization (vs no victimization) were older in age, had more severe autism symptoms, and higher levels of internalizing and externalizing mental health problems at study onset. Using two cross-lagged structural equation models, the associations between maternal report of youth bullying victimization and teacher report of youth mental health problems using two waves of data were tested. Internalizing and externalizing mental health problems at Time 1 did not relate to change in likelihood of being bullied 1 year later. In contrast, bullying victimization at Time 1 was associated with an increase in internalizing mental health problems (β = 0.24, p < 0.05).
mental health; autism spectrum disorder; bullying; victimization; peers