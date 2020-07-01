Abstract

BACKGROUND: Prevention of suicide in individuals with early-onset bipolar disorder (BD) remains a challenge. Diffusion magnetic resonance imaging studies in BD have identified neural correlates of emotional dysregulation implicated in BD and suicide. Using diffusion magnetic resonance imaging, we sought to identify neural signatures of suicide attempts in adults with childhood-onset BD who have been clinically followed for up to 19 years as part of the COBY (Course and Outcome of Bipolar Youth) study.



METHODS: Diffusion magnetic resonance imaging data were collected in 68 adults with BD: 20 in the suicide attempter (SA+) group and 48 in the non-suicide attempter (SA-) group. Multivariate analysis of covariance was used to identify the effect of group (SA+, SA-) on mean fractional anisotropy (indirect index of fiber collinearity) in key white matter tracts of emotional regulation. The effect of suicidal ideation and other clinical factors was further explored. False discovery rate was used to account for multiple comparison. Forty healthy control subjects were included.



RESULTS: Analyses revealed a main effect of group on fractional anisotropy (F5,59 = 3.0, p =.017). Specifically, the SA+ group showed lower fractional anisotropy than the SA- and healthy control groups in the middle portion of the forceps minor (FMIN) (F1,63 = 8.5, p =.010) and in the anterior (F1,63 = 7.8, p =.010) and posterior (F1,63 = 8.7, p =.006) portion of the right cingulum bundle (CB). Abnormalities in the FMIN, but not CB, were also associated with suicidal ideation (F1,64 = 10.6, p =.002) and levels of emotional distress at scan.



CONCLUSIONS: FMIN and CB abnormalities have been associated with emotional dysregulation in BD. Our findings suggest that the FMIN may represent a generic marker of suicidal ideation and, more broadly, emotional distress, while CB may represent a specific marker of attempted suicide.

Language: en