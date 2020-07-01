Abstract

Those staying abreast of recent literature will recall that in 1803, Simmons noted that "the term concussion conveys not a precise idea of that derangement which is produced in the organization of the brain by external violence." The lack of precision persists even to this day, with the cellular and molecular mechanisms of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), as well as the thresholds of "external violence" that cause mTBI, still unresolved topics of debate. A recent insightful study published in Biophysical Journal suggests that anatomical "derangement," in the form of interfaces between gray and white matter, is an important determinant of how "external violence," in the form of head acceleration, contributes to the onset of mTBI...

Language: en