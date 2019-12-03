|
Sandalic D, Craig A, Arora M, Pozzato I, Simpson G, Gopinath B, Kaur J, Shetty S, Weber G, Cameron I, Tran Y, Middleton J. BMC Neurol. 2020; 20(1): e341.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32917161
BACKGROUND: Studies report rates of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) in spinal cord injury (SCI) range between 10 and 60%. This broad estimate of MCI in SCI is most likely a result of: (i) inconsistent operationalization of MCI; (ii) heterogeneity among individuals with SCI; (iii) failure to account for MCI subtypes, thereby adding to the heterogeneity of samples; and, (iv) poor control for traumatic brain injury (TBI) that obscures differentiation of MCI attributable to TBI versus other factors. There is a paucity of longitudinal studies following the course of MCI in SCI, and none that account for multiple predictors of MCI, including interactions among predictors.
Spinal cord injuries; Brain injuries; Cognition disorders; Cognitive dysfunction; Mild cognitive impairment; Mood disorder; Nervous system injury