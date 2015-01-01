|
Kear BM, Lee RW, Church SB, Youssef FA, Arguija A. Clin. Pract. Cases Emerg. Med. 2020; 4(3): 371-374.
(Copyright © 2020, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of California, Irvine)
32926689
BACKGROUND: Nicotiana glauca is a plant known to cause acute toxicity upon ingestion or dermal exposure due to the nicotinic alkaloid, anabasine. Nicotinic alkaloids cause toxicity by acting as agonists on nicotinic-type acetylcholine receptors (nAChRs). Initial stimulation of these receptors leads to symptoms such as tachycardia, miosis, and tremors. The effects of high doses of nicotinic alkaloids are biphasic, and eventual persistent depolarization of nAChRs at the neuromuscular junction occurs. This causes apnea, paralysis, and cardiovascular collapse.
