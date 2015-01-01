Abstract

CASE PRESENTATION: A 38-year-old male presented to the emergency department with methamphetamine-induced agitation. Physical exam showed clouding of the left cornea, with gelatinous appearance and associated conjunctivitis, consistent with corneal melt, or keratolysis.



DISCUSSION: Keratolysis is dissolution of the corneal stroma that can lead to corneal ulceration and vision loss. Smoking stimulants has been shown to be associated with this pattern of ocular injury, although this is a relatively rare presentation. Acute keratolysis is a unique complication of methamphetamine preparation and ingestion via smoking that can lead to corneal ulceration and loss of vision.

