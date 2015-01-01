|
Heer JS, Heavey S, Quesada D, Aguìñiga-Navarrete P, Garrett MB, Barkataki K. Clin. Pract. Cases Emerg. Med. 2020; 4(3): 472-473.
32926718
CASE PRESENTATION: A 38-year-old male presented to the emergency department with methamphetamine-induced agitation. Physical exam showed clouding of the left cornea, with gelatinous appearance and associated conjunctivitis, consistent with corneal melt, or keratolysis.
Language: en