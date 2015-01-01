SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ouvrein G, Vandebosch H, De Backer CJS. Cyberpsychol. Behav. Soc. Netw. 2020; 23(9): 588-594.

(Copyright © 2020, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)

10.1089/cyber.2019.0642

32915662

Adolescents regularly observe practices of online celebrity bashing. Existing research pointed to adolescent bystanders' approving attitudes toward this practice. However, knowledge is lacking on how adolescent bystanders respond emotionally and physiologically to cases of celebrity bashing. An experimental study with two conditions (bashing/neutral) was conducted to investigate the influence of exposure to online celebrity bashing on the emotional responses and physiological arousal among adolescent bystanders (n = 67). Self-reported questionnaires before and after exposure to celebrity bashing were used to measure participants' emotional state. Their physiological activation (heart rate and skin conductance) was recorded using the E4 Empatica Wristlet. The results indicated that adolescents responded quite negatively to the cases of celebrity bashing, expressing increased feelings of anger, sadness, frustration and powerlessness, and decreased feelings of amusement. Moreover, adolescent bystanders experienced celebrity bashing as stressful, as both the heart rate and phasic skin conductance significantly increased after exposure to bashing.


Language: en

emotions; bystanders; celebrity bashing; experiment; physiological arousal

