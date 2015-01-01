SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Rodríguez Herrero P, de la Herrán Gascón A, Pérez-Bonet G, Sánchez-Huete JC. Death Stud. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07481187.2020.1817176

PMID

32915690

Abstract

This study sets out to address a gap in research into teachers' attitudes and opinions toward death education. To meet this objective, two complementary instruments were designed and validated: the Death Education Attitudes Scale-Teachers (DEAS-T), which showed suitable psychometric values, and the Death Education Questionnaire-Teachers (DEQ-T). The sample comprised 683 teachers from a range of schools. The results show moderately positive attitudes toward death education. Variables such as gender, age, type of teacher, and religious beliefs all influenced results. The findings argue in favor of the inclusion of death in education and teacher training.


Language: en
