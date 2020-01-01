|
Citation
|
Liu S, Wang Y, Nuttall AK. Dev. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32915051
|
Abstract
|
Asian American adolescents' cross-race friendships are poorly understood, partially due to the model minority stereotype. Using data from 915 Asian American adolescents from the National Longitudinal Study for Adolescent to Adult Health, the present study examined the influence of cross-race friendships (based on peer nomination data) on Asian American adolescents' psychological well-being trajectories, as well as the moderating role of school context (numeric marginalization, school prejudice).
Language: en