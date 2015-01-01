Abstract

BACKGROUND: Many retired National Football League (NFL) athletes manage pain with opioids during their playing careers and in retirement, though the longitudinal association between opioid use and health outcomes pertinent to an NFL career are not yet known. This study aimed to assess the relationship between opioid use in 2010 and current use, depressive symptoms, and health related quality of life (HRQoL) among NFL retirees.



METHODS: Former NFL athletes from the Retired NFL Players Association initially recruited in 2010 for a study examining risk factors of opioid use and misuse were re-contacted (N = 89) from 2018 to 2019 and administered measures of pain, opioid use, depressive symptoms, and HRQoL. Binomial regression examined the association between 2010 opioid use with current use, moderate-severe depressive symptoms, and average and above HRQoL (physical and mental) while controlling for covariates.



RESULTS: Nearly 50 % of retirees using opioids in 2010 currently used. Compared to non-users, retirees who used opioids in 2010 had greater odds of current use (AOR: 3.71, 95 % CI: 1.02-13.56, p = 0.046) and experiencing moderate-severe depressive symptoms (AOR: 5.93, 95 % CI: 1.15-30.54, p = 0.033). Retirees reporting use in 2010 also evidenced lower odds of reporting average or above mental HRQoL (AOR: 0.13, 95 % CI: 0.03-0.67, p = 0.015) compared to non-users.



CONCLUSIONS: This study showed that among NFL retirees, early retirement opioid use predicted current use and deleterious effects on mental health, including moderate-severe depressive symptoms approximately nine years later. This investigation further supports the importance of early intervention of pain and opioid use among this population.

Language: en