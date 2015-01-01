SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Briddell J, Mallon A, Defatta RA, Chowdhury F, Nagorsky M. Ear Nose Throat J. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Medquests Communications)

DOI

10.1177/0145561319898600

PMID

32921175

Abstract

A sixty-four year old Caucasian male presented with a three-month history of dysphagia and cough since being physically assaulted by strangulation. He had tenderness on palpation of the left jugulodiastric area. Nasopharyngolaryngoscopy (NPL) revealed a submucous structure that displaced the left piriform sinus anteromedially and contacted the aryepiglottic fold. A CT scan of the neck and a barium swallow both failed to demonstrate the abnormality, and the patient had persistent symptoms at his follow up visit...


Language: en
