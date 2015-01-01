Abstract

PURPOSE: To investigate whether head CT should be included in whole-body CT in road traffic accident victims.



METHODS: A review of electronic medical records identified 124 patients (81 males, 43 females; age 4 to 92 years, mean 47.7 years) involved in a road traffic accident in a 12-month period. All had undergone whole-body CT and physical and neurologic examinations. We recorded their age, sex, Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS), systolic blood pressure (SBP), the type of traffic accident, and the presence/absence of visible trauma above the clavicles (VTCs) and of acute traumatic brain injury (TBI) on CT. Statistical analyses were performed to evaluate predictors of acute TBI.



RESULTS: Of 124 patients, 34 (27%) manifested acute TBI on CT. Univariate analysis identified their age, GCS, SBP, VTCs, and the accident type as statistically significant factors for acute TBI (p < 0.05). Multivariate analysis demonstrated VTCs, GCS score < 15, and SBP ≤ 90 mmHg were significant independent predictors of acute TBI (p = 0.001, p = 0.001, and p = 0.004, respectively); the odds ratio was 16.07 for VTCs, 14.85 for GCS score < 15, and 13.78 for SBP ≤ 90 mmHg. No patients without both decrease in GCS score and VTCs manifested acute TBI.



CONCLUSION: Our pilot study showed that visible trauma above the clavicles and decrease in GCS score were highly associated with the presence of acute TBI in road traffic accident victims. In whole-body CT, a head CT may not be indicated in patients without these factors.

