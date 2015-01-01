SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Stark KAS, Gascooke JR, Gibson CT, Lenehan CE, Bonnar C, Fitzgerald M, Kirkbride KP. Forensic Sci. Int. 2020; 316: e110472.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.forsciint.2020.110472

PMID

32919164

Abstract

Xylitol is a polyhydric alcohol that may be nitrated to form an explosive (xylitol pentanitrate or XPN). Consequently, forensic and first response personnel may encounter XPN in post-blast residues or as a bulk material. Despite this, key analytical data for XPN that may be used in first response or forensic operations to aid its detection are not yet available in the literature. The present article provides infrared spectrometry, Raman spectrometry, nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometry, chromatography and mass spectrometry data in order to address this knowledge gap.


Language: en

Keywords

Analysis; Gas chromatography; Mass spectrometry; Liquid chromatography; Explosives; Infrared; Nitrate esters; NMR; Raman; Xylitolpentanitrate

