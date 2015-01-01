|
Meszaros G, Győri D, Horvath LO, Szentiványi D, Balazs J. Front. Psychiatry 2020; 11: e814.
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Media)
32922320 PMCID
Background/Hypotheses: As risk factors for nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI), most studies highlight the importance of internalising disorders, while only a few researches show the connection between externalising disorders and NSSI. Although some papers have introduced the idea that increasing prevalence rates of NSSI are connected to the broader use of the internet, associations between NSSI and pathological internet use (PIU) are understudied. According to our hypothesis, there is a connection between PIU and NSSI, but this is mediated by psychopathological factors from both internalising and externalising dimensions.
adolescent; psychopathology; externalization; internalization; internet addiction; NSSI: nonsuicidal self-injury; PIU: pathological internet use