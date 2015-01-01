Abstract

Older adults often have health complexities and higher levels of attrition. Even though they are the main users of healthcare, they are often not included in health research because the health research may not be well designed to accommodate their evolving health needs. One research area in which participation of older adults is essential focuses on improving physical function. In this field, there are many innovations and new technologies developed. Barriers and facilitators to recruit older adults to research that improves physical function by using technology are not well explored yet. This study aims to explore barriers and facilitators regarding recruitment and retention of older adults living in Assisted Living Facilities to a randomised controlled trial study that aimed to improve physical function by using technology. Nine semi-structured interviews were conducted with four Scheme Managers, three therapists and two researchers. The interviews were transcribed. After open, axial and selective coding, the codes were thematic analysed in ATLAS.ti. Scheme Managers, therapists, researchers and older adults' peers appear to play an important role in the recruitment and retention of older adults living in Assisted Living Facilities. Additionally, the technology itself and the presentation of the research appear to influence recruitment. Creating a social setting, inviting people face-to-face, demonstrating the technology, showing the benefits by presenting results from a pilot study and alleviating people's fears were experienced as important factors for recruitment. The results from this study can help other researcher to improve recruitment and retention strategies so evidence-based practice in care for older adults can be improved to enhance quality of life of older adults.

Language: en