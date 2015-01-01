Abstract

The purpose of the study was to analyze the effects of cognitive task and change of height on the postural stability and cardiovascular stress of at-height workers. The study included 32 healthy men aged 25-47. Due to the type of work performed, two groups were identified: at‒height workers, HW (n = 16), and office workers (mainly work at desk with a computer) OW (n = 16). The objective measures of postural stability (posturography) and cardiovascular stress (heart rate monitor) were evaluated for both groups at two different platform heights (ground level and 1 m above the ground) with or without cognitive task (backward counting). The increased height and the cognitive task were found to significantly affect measures of postural stability and cardiovascular stress. It was observed that in inexperienced OW employees, higher platform height and performing a cognitive task meant that posture stability significantly decreased, while cardiovascular stress and difficulties in maintaining balance increased. In HW group postural stability is less affected by distress conditions than in OW group.

Language: en