Citation
Rohde P, Brière FN, Stice E. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(18): e6553.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
32916855
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Adolescent depression prevention programs are typically delivered in groups in which adolescents share a common setting and interventionist, but the influence of the group is usually ignored or statistically controlled. We tested whether the primary outcomes of reductions in depressive symptoms and future onset of major depressive disorder (MDD) varied as a function of group membership.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescents; prevention; clustering; group effects; major depression