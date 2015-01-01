SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Avedesian JM, Covassin T, Dufek JS. Int. J. Exerc. Sci. 2020; 13(3): 873-889.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Western Kentucky University)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

32922630 PMCID

Abstract

Sport-related concussions (SRCs) are now classified as a major health concern affecting athletes across all sporting levels, with recent evidence suggesting upwards of 3.8 million SRCs occur each year. Multiple injury surveillance datasets have recently determined that athletes post-SRC, compared to non-concussed counterparts, are at greater risk for lower extremity (LE) injury beyond the resolution of traditional SRC assessment batteries. However, it is presently uncertain if common clinical practices (symptom reporting, neuropsychological (NP) examination, and static postural control analysis) can determine athletes at risk for LE injury following an SRC. A comprehensive review of the literature determined that these tools may not reveal subtle cognitive and neuromuscular deficits that lead to subsequent LE injury during dynamic sporting tasks. Current return-to-play (RTP) protocols should consider clarifying the addition of specific objective locomotor analysis, such as gait tasks and sport-specific maneuvers, to determine the risk of LE injury after an athlete has sustained an SRC.


Language: en

Keywords

musculoskeletal injury; Brain injury; biomechanics; anterior cruciate ligament

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print