Abstract

Sport-related concussions (SRCs) are now classified as a major health concern affecting athletes across all sporting levels, with recent evidence suggesting upwards of 3.8 million SRCs occur each year. Multiple injury surveillance datasets have recently determined that athletes post-SRC, compared to non-concussed counterparts, are at greater risk for lower extremity (LE) injury beyond the resolution of traditional SRC assessment batteries. However, it is presently uncertain if common clinical practices (symptom reporting, neuropsychological (NP) examination, and static postural control analysis) can determine athletes at risk for LE injury following an SRC. A comprehensive review of the literature determined that these tools may not reveal subtle cognitive and neuromuscular deficits that lead to subsequent LE injury during dynamic sporting tasks. Current return-to-play (RTP) protocols should consider clarifying the addition of specific objective locomotor analysis, such as gait tasks and sport-specific maneuvers, to determine the risk of LE injury after an athlete has sustained an SRC.

Language: en