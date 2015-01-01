Abstract

The aim of the research was to analyse the relationship between psychological gender and risk perception style and the manifestation of pro-safe attitudes. The study involved 507 people in the age range 20-64 years, including 257 women and 250 men. Variables were measured using the following methods: Znajmiecka-Sikora's questionnaire of attitudes towards safety (PwB), Zaleśkiewicz's questionnaire of the individual risk perception style (SIRI) and Lipińska-Grobelny and Gorczycka's scale of masculinity and femininity (SMiK). The obtained results prove that psychological gender significantly differentiates risk perception style and attitudes towards safety. The feminine dimension has been shown to strengthen safe attitudes and minimize risk-taking, while the masculine dimension weakens attitudes towards safety and strengthens risk propensity.

