Journal Article

Citation

Yulita Y, Idris MA, Dollard MF. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10803548.2020.1822054

PMID

32912109

Abstract

OBJECTIVE. Our innovation was to propose a multilevel model to explain how an organizational factor, psychosocial safety climate (PSC)-the climate for worker psychological health-related to work investment (work engagement and workaholism) and, in turn, psychological distress.

METHODS. Longitudinal data were collected in Peninsular Malaysia across 26 police departments from 392 police personnel, matched across four months and were tested using Hierarchical linear modeling (HLM).

RESULTS. The analysis revealed between-group effects linking PSC to job resources, to work engagement, and to workaholism. When PSC operated by improving job resources, aside from increased work engagement, it could unwittingly boost workaholism. However, this only existed under low PSC conditions. The secondary function of PSC buffered the impact of job resources on workaholism and psychological distress. When PSC was high, job resources reduced both workaholism and psychological distress, suggesting that PSC enabled resources to do their job of mitigating unfavorable conditions.

CONCLUSIONS. Results support a multilevel PSC-extended JD-R motivational path with cross-links, and PSC's moderation function, as an explanation of worker psychological health. Confirming PSC as a leading indicator and the importance of a motivational path, the paper presents new evidence in support of targeting PSC to improve worker psychological health.


Language: en

Keywords

psychological distress; job resources; psychosocial safety climate; work engagement; workaholism

