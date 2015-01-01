Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of the study was to identify solution strategies from a non-governmental (NGO) hospital in a war region for violence-related injuries and to show how high-income countries (HIC) might benefit from this expertise.



METHODS: NGO trauma hospital in Lashkar Gah, Afghanistan. Four hundred eighty-four war victims admitted in a three month period (February 2016-May 2016) were included. Patients´ characteristics were analyzed.



RESULTS: The mean age was 23.5 years. Four hundred thirty-four (89.9%) were male, and 50 (10.1%) were female. The most common cause of injury was bullet injuries, shell injuries, and mine injuries. The most common injured body region was the lower extremity, upper extremity, and the chest or the face. Apart from surgical wound care and debridements, which were performed on every wound in the operation theatre, laparotomy was the most common surgical procedure, followed by installation of a chest drainage and amputation.



CONCLUSION: The surgical expertise and clear pathways outweigh modern infrastructure. In case of a mass casualty incident, fast decision-making with basic diagnostic means in order to take rapid measurements for life-saving therapies could make the difference.

Language: en