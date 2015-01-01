|
Citation
|
Wichlas F, Hofmann V, Strada G, Deininger C. Int. Orthop. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32915284
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: The aim of the study was to identify solution strategies from a non-governmental (NGO) hospital in a war region for violence-related injuries and to show how high-income countries (HIC) might benefit from this expertise.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Low-income country; Trauma surgery; War surgery