Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Falls are a significant health problem for the ageing population. This review aimed to identify effective falls prevention interventions with involvement of general practitioners (GPs).



METHODS: Systematic review of randomised controlled trials conducted from 1999-2019, with meta-analysis. Searches located 2736 articles. A quality assessment was conducted of all included studies.



RESULTS: 21 randomised controlled trials met the inclusion criteria and 19 studies could be included in a meta-analysis. Overall, studies were not effective for reducing multiple falls (Relative Risk (RR) 1.16, 95% CI.97-1.39 and p =.10) or reducing one or more falls (RR.91, 95% CI:.82-1.01 and p =.08), but were effective for reducing injurious falls (RR.76, 95% CI:.66-.87 and p =.001).



DISCUSSION: Studies involving the GP in an active role and aligned with the primary care context were effective. The fidelity of interventions was limited by independent GP decisions and older participants being required to initiate the intervention.

Language: en