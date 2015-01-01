Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We explored the explanatory roles of active and avoidant coping in the link between stress and emotional prosocial behavior in U.S. Mexican college students. Participants: Participants included 148 college students (Mage = 23 years, 67% female, 84% born in the U.S.) who self-identified as Mexican or U.S. Mexican or noted that their parents or grandparents were of Mexican or U.S. Mexican origin.



METHODS: Introduction to Psychology students at state universities in California and Texas completed a self-report survey packet and received class credit for their participation. Data were analyzed via path analysis using Mplus 8.1 software.



RESULTS: U.S. Mexican college students' stress was indirectly associated with their emotional prosocial behavior through both active and avoidant coping strategies.



CONCLUSIONS: Relations between stress and adjustment (i.e., emotional prosocial behavior) is dependent upon individuals' coping tendencies. U.S. Mexicans may cope with their stress by engaging in emotional prosocial behavior.

