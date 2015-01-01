|
Citation
|
Bynion TM, Willis M, Jozkowski KN, Wiersma-Mosley JD. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32924859
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Due to high prevalence rates of sexual assault among college-aged women and the benefits of disclosure (e.g., emotional well-being), it remains important to consider barriers to disclosure. The current paper aimed to examine if barriers to disclosure may be more salient to sorority women. Participants: We examined differences in rates of hypothetical willingness to formally disclose (N = 693) and actual formal/informal disclosure (N = 584) as well as mental health as a function of Greek-life status among college women.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
sexual assault; disclosure; Greek-life