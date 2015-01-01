SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bynion TM, Willis M, Jozkowski KN, Wiersma-Mosley JD. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1080/07448481.2020.1810052

32924859

OBJECTIVE: Due to high prevalence rates of sexual assault among college-aged women and the benefits of disclosure (e.g., emotional well-being), it remains important to consider barriers to disclosure. The current paper aimed to examine if barriers to disclosure may be more salient to sorority women. Participants: We examined differences in rates of hypothetical willingness to formally disclose (N = 693) and actual formal/informal disclosure (N = 584) as well as mental health as a function of Greek-life status among college women.

METHOD: Two separate online surveys were administered (October, 2016; January, 2017), respectively.

RESULTS: Findings suggest no significant differences in rates of hypothetical or actual formal/informal disclosure as a function of Greek-life status; however, Greek-life members reported lower mental health.

CONCLUSION: Findings from the current studies suggest that institutional factors (e.g., campus climate) may serve as a barrier to disclosure. Limitations and future directions in this important area are discussed.


sexual assault; disclosure; Greek-life

