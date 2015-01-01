|
Citation
|
Rogojanski J, Zeifman RJ, Antony MM, Walker JR, Monson CM, and Mobilizing Minds Research Group. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32924861
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Depression, and its treatment, is a concern among college students. Research indicates decision aids (DA) improve patients' treatment knowledge, decision making, and decisional conflict; however, it is unknown whether they are helpful for disseminating depression treatment information to college students. This study evaluated a DA for depression and its impact on college students' knowledge and treatment decision making.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
College students; mental health; depression; decision aid; treatment options