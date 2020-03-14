Abstract

Coronavirus disease 2019 obliged many countries to apply lockdown policies to contain the spread of infection. The restrictions in Israel included limitations on movement, reduction of working capacity and closure of the educational system. The present study focused on patients treated at a referral center for burns in northern Israel. Our goal was to investigate temporal variations in burn injuries during this period. Data was retrospectively extracted from the medical records of burn patients treated at our hospital between March 14, 2020 and April 20, 2020 (i.e., the period of aggravated lockdown). Data from this period was compared to that from paralleling periods between 2017-2019. During the lockdown and paralleling periods, 178 patients were treated for burn injuries, of whom 44% were under 18. Although no restrictions were enforced during the virus outbreak period with regard to seeking medical care, we noticed a decrease in the number of patients admitted to the emergency room for all reasons. Of particular interest was a 66% decrease in the number of adult burn patients (p&0.0001). Meanwhile, among the pediatric population, no significant decrease was observed. Nonetheless, subgroups with higher susceptibility to burn injuries included children aged 2-5 years (56.3% vs 23.8%, p=0.016) and female patients from all pediatric age groups (57.1% vs 25%, p=0.027). These findings may be explained by the presumably busier kitchen and dining areas during the lockdown. Overall, the study results can assist with building a stronger understanding of varying burn injuries, and with developing educational and preventive strategies.

