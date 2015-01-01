Abstract

BACKGROUND: Trauma due to external causes represents one of the greatest challenges for public health services in different regions around the world. This study aimed to determine the prevalence of facial trauma, associated risk factors, and classification of body injuries in individuals who underwent forensic examination in a Brazilian center.



Material and Methods: Data were collected at the Ceará State Forensic Medicine unit in a 12-year period. Sociodemographic data related to the etiological agent and lesions resulting from the bodily injury were recorded.



Results: Among 1,031 physical injury exams, physical aggression (p<0.001), male victims aged between 21 and 30 years (p<0.001), salaried workers (p<0.001), and soft tissue and dentoalveolar injuries were significant findings. Regarding aggression, domestic violence was prevalent (p<0.001), perpetrated by the victim's partner (p<0.001), using a blunt instrument during the aggression (p<0.001), and directly associated with soft tissue injury (p<0.001). In traffic accidents, the most common type was motorcycle accident (p<0.001), on weekdays (p=0.036), at nighttime (p=0.134), showing a significant association with bone fractures (p=0.001).



Conclusions: Oral and maxillofacial injuries obtained from a Brazilian forensic science center were significantly associated with sociodemographic and etiological factors. Key words:Forensic dentistry, facial trauma, violence, public health.

Language: en