Crasta D, Daks JS, Rogge RD. J. Contextual Behav. Sci. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Association for Contextual Behavioral Science, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
32923357 PMCID
Public health researchers have raised the concern that both the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the ensuing public health response will increase interpersonal stressors associated with suicide risk. The Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) framework conceptualizes psychological flexibility as an important way to reduce the impact of painful and even catastrophic events on psychological suffering. The current study examines psychological flexibility as a potential moderator of the prevailing interpersonal model of suicide risk.
Language: en
suicide; COVID-19; interpersonal theory of suicide; coronavirus; psychological flexibility; psychological inflexibility