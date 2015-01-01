Abstract

BACKGROUND: Current breastfeeding recommendations focus on the physical benefits of breastfeeding but do not take into account the influence of a history of childhood maltreatment on mothers' experiences breastfeeding. A better understanding of this relationship is important to be able to better support mothers during this critical time.



RESEARCH AIM: To review current research that examined how women's personal experiences of childhood maltreatment has affected their breastfeeding outcomes and experiences.



METHODS: A scoping review was conducted to evaluate current literature on breastfeeding and childhood maltreatment. We screened 275 articles, of which eight met the sample selection criteria and were included in this review. These articles were analyzed based on common themes that emerged: Breastfeeding intention, initiation, duration, and exclusivity; medical conditions associated with breastfeeding; and participants' experiences related to breastfeeding.



RESULTS: History of childhood maltreatment was associated with decreased and shorter duration of breastfeeding. Participants' experiences of breastfeeding varied: Some found it empowering, and others experienced great distress while breastfeeding. Challenges during this period included managing touch, struggling with the power differential between providers and participants, and coping with trauma symptoms (e.g., dissociation).



CONCLUSIONS: For some participants, it was possible to breastfeed successfully after childhood maltreatment, but others found the experience extremely difficult, even traumatizing. There is a need for a trauma-informed approach to lactation care for women with a childhood maltreatment history.

