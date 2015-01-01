Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To characterize serious inhalation injuries seen during recent military operations, and assess whether bronchoscopic severity findings were associated with clinical presentation and outcomes.



METHODS: Service members who suffered inhalation injuries while deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, or Syria from 2001-2018 were identified using ICD-9 and 10 codes from the Expeditionary Medical Encounter Database (EMED), which is abstracted from patient records in forward-deployed medical facilities. Further information including demographics, mechanism of injury, mortality, total burn surface area (TBSA), degree of facial burn, total Injury Severity Score (ISS), and first post-injury bronchoscopy notes were collected. Patients were excluded with ISS less than 16 or without sufficient details regarding bronchoscopy. Injuries were grouped based on bronchoscopic Abbreviated Injury Scores (AIS) into low-grade (AIS of 1), moderate-grade (AIS of 2), or high-grade (AIS of 3 or 4).



RESULTS: 91 patients met inclusion criteria, with no significant differences in age, gender, paygrade, or service branch between degrees of injury. There were no statistical correlations between grade of injury and battle versus non-battle injury, blast versus non-blast mechanism, TBSA, or degree of facial burn. High-grade injuries had significantly higher ISS than low or moderate-grade injuries. After adjusting for ISS, the odds ratio of death was 10.4 (95% CI 1.47 to 74.53) for those with high-grade and 3.7 (95% CI 0.45 to 32.30) for those with moderate-grade compared to low-grade injuries.



CONCLUSION: In this cohort of deployed military members with inhalation injuries, initial bronchoscopic severity findings are strongly associated with mortality even after adjusting for ISS. The AIS may be an important prognostic tool in all of those with serious inhalation injuries.

