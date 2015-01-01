Abstract

The drama triangle is a theoretical framework to describe and understand the roles (Victim, Rescuer, and Persecutor) that people assume and perpetuate in interpersonal relationships, especially in contexts of "drama" or conflict. The Drama Triangle scale was developed, validated, and psychometrically scrutinized across three independent samples of adults. In Study 1 (N = 326), the initial pool of items was generated based on reviewing the literature. Exploratory factor analysis supported the three-factor structure of Victim (damsel in distress), Rescuer (hero), and Persecutor (villain) roles. In Study 2 (N = 342), confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) produced satisfactory fit indices. In Study 3 (N = 301), another CFA successfully cross-validated the final set of items. Furthermore, tests of convergent, discriminant, and criterion validities evaluated this scale against previously validated external measures of attachment styles, anxiety, stress, depression, positive emotions, and negative emotions. The drama triangle subscales tended to be associated with non-secure attachment styles and higher anxiety, stress, depression, and negative emotions, but results varied depending on the specific drama subscale. The Victim subscale was most strongly connected with undesirable outcomes, supporting the theoretical premise that Victims receive blame from Persecutors and help from Rescuers. This measurement instrument helps to conceptualize, measure, and understand the drama roles of Victim, Rescuer, and Persecutor that people enact in interpersonal relationships. The scale offers theoretical and applied implications for administration in future research on interpersonal conflict, aggression, violence, and other domains.

Language: en