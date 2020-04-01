Abstract

PTSD is frequent in prison, with a lifetime prevalence of 17.8% among male inmates, and of 40.1% among female inmates. Despite those high rates, only a limited number of studies have been published about this disorder in the prison population, and PTSD is still widely underdiagnosed in jail. We conducted a review of the literature to identify the PTSD sociodemographic characteristics and specificities among incarcerated populations. Some epidemiological characteristics of PTSD are identical in both the general and the prison populations, with a higher prevalence among women than men, high rates of comorbidity with depression and anxiety disorders, and high suicide rates. PTSD after committing a violent crime seems to be common but is greatly underdiagnosed, mostly because of a lack of knowledge about this entity. The occurrence is especially high when the offender suffers from a severe mental illness at the time of the offence. Homicidal crimes are the most at risk to lead to PTSD. Every inmate should be screened for this diagnosis by psychiatrists practicing in prisons. Inmates are exposed to many traumatic events during their time in detention. Yet, little is known about the mental health consequences of imprisonment. PTSD after exposure to a traumatic event while in detention should be systematically explored, and future studies need to consider this matter. The high levels of PTSD among imprisoned people could be explained by the exposition of prisoners to repetitive traumatic events, especially during childhood, and by the multiple risk factors for PTSD found in this population. In France, screening for and treatment of PTSD in prison are insufficient. Strategies must be elaborated by the institutions created in 2019 (Centre National de Ressource et de Résilience et Centre Régionaux de Psychotraumatismes) to improve the health of inmates suffering from PTSD. Complex PTSD should also be studied in the prison population.

Language: fr