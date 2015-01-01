|
Citation
Vaduveskovic I, Starovic A, Byard RW, Djurić M. Leg. Med. (Elsevier) 2020; 47: e101766.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Japanese Society of Legal Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32919340
Abstract
This study analyses variable levels of body fragmentation among secondary mass grave sites with similar formation process history. The study is based on data from 10 commingled secondary mass grave sites and two primary sites related to the war in Bosnia in 1995. The aim was to investigate differences in level of body fragmentation between mass graves of similar origin and taphonomy. In order to quantify the degree of fragmentation (and level of commingling) within a grave, we introduced a fragmentation index (FI). FI represents the ratio between the number of complete bodies and number of body parts from the same context.
Language: en
Keywords
Forensic science; Commingled human remains; Forensic anthropology; Forensic archeology; Fragmentation index; Secondary mass graves