Abstract

The study aimed to know the prevalence of and some factors associated with suicide ideation in high school adolescents from a Colombian Caribbean city. A cross-sectional analytical study was designed with probability sampling. An expected prevalence of 50% and an alpha error of 5% were estimated. High-school students from public and private institutions were invited to participate. One thousand four hundred sixty-two adolescents participated in, they were aged between 13 and 17 years, and 33.6% of students reported suicide ideation. Suicide ideation was associated with depression risk (OR = 4.54, 95% CI 2.35-8.77), family dysfunction (OR = 4.54, 95% CI 2.35-8.77), sexual violence (OR = 1.92 CI95% 1.33-2.76) and low academic achievement (OR = 1.97, 95% CI 1.42-2.73). It is concluded that 33.6% of adolescents enrolled in secondary education reported suicide ideation and was associated with depression risk, family dysfunction, sexual abuse, and poor academic achievement.

Language: en