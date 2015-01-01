Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pediatric traumatic brain injury (TBI) and abusive head trauma (AHT) are leading causes of morbidity and mortality. Clinicians may not be aware of AHT at presentation to the emergency department (ED).



OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to determine which clinical features associated with head injury in children on initial presentation to the ED trauma bay predict 3 outcomes including clinically important TBI (CiTBI), classification as confirmed abuse by Child Protection Team (CPT), and poor neurologic status on hospital discharge.



PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Inclusion for this study were children 3 years or younger, presenting to the ED with significant TBI. In addition, presentations where the mechanism of injury was not verifiable such as with falls, being struck by object, or no mechanism of injury reported by caregiver were included.



METHODS: Researchers used 3 sources of information for this analysis: a regional trauma registry, hospital records, and the CPT database. Clinical features included demographics, mechanisms of injury, physical, radiological findings, and CPT classification.



RESULTS: On pairwise analysis, seizures, apnea, and no mechanism of injury reported by caregiver were the only clinical features related to all 3 outcomes (P < 0.001). Rib fractures (relative risk [RR], 3.3; P < 0.001), long bone fractures (RR, 3.1; P < 0.001), retinal hemorrhages (RR, 3.0; P < 0.001), seizures (RR, 3.6; P < 0.001), apnea (RR, 4.4; P < 0.001), and younger than 6 months (RR, 1.8; P < 0.001) were related to AHT. On multivariable logistic regression, no mechanism of injury reported by caregiver and seizures remained significantly related to CiTBI; seizures and retinal hemorrhage remained significantly related to classification as abuse by CPT, and no mechanism of injury by the caregiver, apnea, and seizures were significantly related to poor outcome on hospital discharge.



CONCLUSIONS: No mechanism of injury reported by the caregiver, seizures, and apnea at the time of presentation to the ED are important features associated with CiTBI, classification as AHT, and poor prognosis. In addition, younger age, retinal hemorrhage, rib, and long bone fractures were found to be important clinical features associated with AHT.

