Abstract

To prevent fire accidents in high-rise buildings under construction, in this paper, the fire risk assessment of such buildings is studied. First, based on project investigation and a literature review, a fire risk assessment index system suitable for high-rise buildings under construction was established. Second, the unascertained measure theory was applied to establish a fire risk assessment model for high-rise buildings under construction. The index weight was determined by the entropy weight method. Finally, taking a high-rise building project in Xi'an, China, as an example, the feasibility and rationality of the fire risk assessment index system and assessment model were verified. This research provides a new method for objectively assessing the fire risk of high-rise buildings under construction and provides a certain reference for controlling the fire risk of high-rise buildings under construction.

