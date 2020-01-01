|
Acosta M, Pirani S, Garcia A, Wainwright K, Osman A. Psychol. Assess. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
32924522
Despite a few hypothesized associations between revenge and suicide in the suicide literature, the potential of revenge as a multidimensional construct related to suicide has remained unexplored. Using data from undergraduate samples across 2 studies, we examined support for the psychometric properties and nomological network of scores on the Multidimensional Revenge Attitudes Inventory-21 (MRAI-21), a new self-report instrument composed of 3 dimensions: craving for revenge, revenge rumination, and suicide-related revenge.
