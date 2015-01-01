SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Olhaberry M, León MJ, Sieverson C, Escobar M, Iribarren D, Morales-Reyes I, Mena C, Leyton F. Research in psychotherapy: psychopathology, process and outcome 2019; 22(2): e324.

(Copyright © 2019)

10.4081/ripppo.2019.324

32913790 PMCID

Relationships with primary caregivers provide the context for early childhood development, and evaluating those relationships during the early years can detect difficulties that may influence future mental health. Video feedback is a valuable intervention tool in early childhood, both for family relationships and child development. An intervention was implemented using this technique, focused on mother-father-child triads that were experiencing difficulties in social-emotional development. Participants were 80 mother-fatherinfant triads (experimental group, EG=40, control group, CG=40), with children between 1 and 3 years old. Socio-emotional difficulties decreased significantly in the children who received the intervention (Wilks λ=0.930, F (1, 78)=5.907; P=.017). There was also an increase in psychomotor development in communication (Wilks λ=0.948, F (1, 78) =4.284; P=.042) and fine motor skills (Wilks λ=0.875, F (1, 78)=11.185; P=.001) in children in the EG compared with children in the CG.


Child development; Early intervention; Socio-emotional development; Triadic interaction; Video-feedback intervention

