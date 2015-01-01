|
Citation
|
Xu Y, Olmos LE, Abbar S, González MC. Sci. Adv. 2020; 6(37): e4112.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Association for the Advancement of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32917706
|
Abstract
|
The era of the automobile has seriously degraded the quality of urban life through costly travel and visible environmental effects. A new urban planning paradigm must be at the heart of our road map for the years to come, the one where, within minutes, inhabitants can access their basic living needs by bike or by foot. In this work, we present novel insights of the interplay between the distributions of facilities and population that maximize accessibility over the existing road networks.
Language: en