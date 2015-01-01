SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gonzalez-de-Soto M, Mora R, Martín-Jiménez JA, González-Aguilera D. Sensors (Basel) 2020; 20(18): e5109.

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/s20185109

32911749

A new roadway eventual obstacle detection system based on computer vision is described and evaluated. This system uses low-cost hardware and open-source software to detect and classify moving elements in roads using infra-red and colour video images as input data. This solution represents an important advancement to prevent road accidents due to eventual obstacles which have considerably increased in the past decades, mainly with wildlife. The experimental evaluation of the system demonstrated that the proposed solution detects and classifies correctly different types of moving obstacles on roads, working robustly under different weather and illumination conditions.


computer vision; animal crossings detection; obstacle detection; roadway; software development

