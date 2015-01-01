Abstract

Pedestrian detection is an important task in many intelligent systems, particularly driver assistance systems. Recent studies on pedestrian detection in infrared (IR) imagery have employed data-driven approaches. However, two problems in deep learning-based detection are the implicit performance and time-consuming training. In this paper, a novel channel expansion technique based on feature fusion is proposed to enhance the IR imagery and accelerate the training process. Besides, a novel background suppression method is proposed to stimulate the attention principle of human vision and shrink the region of detection. A precise fusion algorithm is designed to combine the information from different visual saliency maps in order to reduce the effect of truncation and miss detection. Four different experiments are performed from various perspectives in order to gauge the efficiency of our approach. The experimental results show that the Mean Average Precisions (mAPs) of four different datasets have been increased by 5.22% on average. The results prove that background suppression and suitable feature expansion will accelerate the training process and enhance the performance of IR image-based deep learning models.

