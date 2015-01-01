Abstract

BACKGROUND: The present study examined the mediating role of alcohol protective behavioral strategies (i.e. serious harm reduction [PBS-SHR], manner of drinking [PBS-MOD], stopping/limiting drinking [PBS-SLD]) on the relationships between college alcohol beliefs and alcohol outcomes (i.e. hazardous drinking and alcohol-related negative consequences) in an attempt to replicate recent findings in the early stages of college alcohol belief and PBS research.



METHODS: Participants were 625 traditional age undergraduate college students (M = 19.00, SD = 1.72; 63.7% White; 80.7% female) recruited from a southeastern United States university who reported past 30-day alcohol consumption. All participants completed measures of college alcohol beliefs, alcohol PBS use, hazardous drinking, and alcohol-related negative consequences through an online survey.



RESULTS: Higher college alcohol beliefs were associated with greater hazardous drinking and alcohol-related negative consequences. Further, PBS-MOD mediated the positive relationship college alcohol beliefs had with hazardous drinking, such that higher college alcohol beliefs predicted less PBS-MOD use which was associated with greater hazardous drinking.



DISCUSSION: These findings provide further evidence to support previous findings highlighting the additional protective value of certain alcohol PBS especially for college students with high college alcohol beliefs.

Language: en